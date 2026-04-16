Israel confirms upcoming Netanyahu–Aoun talk
Source: Times of Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, a member Israel’s Security Cabinet, Galia Gamliel, has confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
A senior Lebanese official, however, said that Lebanon has “no information” about the call.
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Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the Israeli and Lebanese leaders will speak for the first time in 34 years.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon.”
“It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!”
By Nijat Babayev