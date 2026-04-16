Israel confirms upcoming Netanyahu–Aoun talk

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, a member Israel’s Security Cabinet, Galia Gamliel, has confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

A senior Lebanese official, however, said that Lebanon has “no information” about the call.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the Israeli and Lebanese leaders will speak for the first time in 34 years.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon.”

“It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!”

News.Az