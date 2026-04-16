Senior Iranian, Emirati officials hold first high-level contact since outbreak of war

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Senior Iranian and Emirati officials have exchanged views on ways to de-escalate tensions in West Asia in what appears to be the first high-level contact between the two sides since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February.

On Wednesday, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, according to a statement issued by the official Emirati news agency WAM, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The two sides “discussed regional developments and ways to de-escalate tensions in the region,” the statement said.

According to Press TV, Abu Dhabi adopted a more hawkish approach towards Tehran after 28 February, recalling its ambassador and closing its diplomatic mission following Iranian Armed Forces’ retaliatory missile and drone operations against US interests in the region and Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

The broadcaster described the UAE as a key ally of what it called US and Israeli forces in the Persian Gulf region, alleging that it has provided access to its bases and territory for operations against Iran.

News.Az