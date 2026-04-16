Iran-linked hacker group claims cyberattack on Israel’s Yad Vashem museum

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The Iran-linked Handala hacker group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Yad Vashem, Israel’s main Holocaust memorial museum, during annual Holocaust remembrance events.

According to Fars News Agency, the group said in a statement that it had carried out a full breach of the museum’s systems in what it described as a surprise operation aimed at compromising what it called Israel’s “illusory security,” News.Az reports.

Handala claimed that it had obtained personal information belonging to visitors, financial donors, covert delegations, and individuals it alleged were Mossad agents who had visited the centre under false identities.

In a statement, the group said: “While Zionists are proudly holding their Holocaust memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem, Handala has hacked the world’s largest Holocaust museum.”

According to Fars, to substantiate its claim, the group published what it said was a link to the accessed data.

News.Az