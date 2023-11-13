Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Moroccan House of Representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with President of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco Rachid Talbi El Alami as part of his official visit to the country, News.az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the current level of friendship and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco.

Touching upon the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries, FM Bayramov emphasized the importance of intensifying the activities of the Morocco-Azerbaijan friendship group and the inter-parliamentary contact group.

The minister underscored that there is great potential for the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, noting that enhancing reciprocal visits and political consultations would stimulate the development of cooperation between the two countries in economic, humanitarian, educational, tourism, and other spheres.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed Rachid Talbi El Alami about Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years, the post-conflict period, restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, as well as Azerbaijan's plans to establish sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and the practical steps taken in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that the strengthening of the legal framework between the two countries will promote cooperation in new promising areas.

The pair also exchanged views on new areas of cooperation, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az