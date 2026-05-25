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Armenia to attend upcoming EAEU summit, Mirzoyan says

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Armenia to attend upcoming EAEU summit, Mirzoyan says
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Armenia will take part in the upcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Astana on 28–29 May, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said.

“Yes, we will participate,” Mirzoyan told News Armenia, News.Az reports.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow expected Yerevan to participate in upcoming EAEU events.

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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk also said that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision not to attend the summit in person reflected how he sets his priorities. He added that Armenia’s status within the EAEU would be discussed at the event.


News.Az 

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