Azerbaijani FM says economic cooperation key focus of Gabala summit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that economic cooperation was identified as one of the main priorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) during the 12th summit of OTS heads of state in Gabala.

He noted that participants also voiced support for collaboration in artificial intelligence, space technologies, and digital transformation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to Bayramov, the summit participants emphasized the importance of continuing security consultations and strengthening military and defense industry cooperation among OTS member states.

“It is no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the extensive military and security cooperation among the Turkic states, proposed holding a joint military drill of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026,” he added.

The minister said the participants highly valued the Shusha Global Media Forum and other initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan. They also proposed organizing an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1926 Baku Turkological Congress, which marked the transition to the Latin alphabet.

News.Az