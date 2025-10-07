Azerbaijan's Gabala hosts 12th Turkic States’ summit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev attended the Summit, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government participating in the Summit and posed for a group photograph with them.

The President of Azerbaijan then delivered a speech at the event.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

Distinguished heads of state and government,

Dear friends,

Welcome to Gabala, the ancient city of Azerbaijan. Gabala served as the capital of Caucasian Albania, spanning a vast geographical area, which was established in the 4th century BC and thrived until the 8th century AD.

At the outset, I extend my gratitude to the Kyrgyz Republic for its successful leadership in presiding over the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Today, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has evolved from merely a platform for cooperation into one of the significant geopolitical centers. It is gratifying to see our Organization’s prestige grow on the international stage. Our shared historical and ethnic roots, along with common national and spiritual values, bring us together as a family.

To support the work of the Organization, our country has contributed 2 million U.S. dollars to the account of the OTS Secretariat.

Internal political and economic stability, a strategic geographical location, positive demographics with a young population, vast potential in transport and logistics, rich natural resources, and growing capabilities in the military and defense technology sectors position the OTS as a significant actor on the global stage.

It is gratifying that the Organization of Turkic States has established the practice of holding informal summits alongside official ones. Last year’s inaugural informal summit in Shusha, as well as our meeting in Budapest this year, are both remembered for the significant decisions.

Dear colleagues,

Today, peace and security are essential foundations for the development of any country.

The Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of our Organization, highlights the safeguarding of peace and security as primary goals. Given the current geopolitical and security challenges worldwide, it is crucial that the Turkic states unite as a single center of power, in line with the Garabagh Declaration adopted at last year’s informal summit in Shusha and following the “Regional peace and security” theme of today’s summit.

It is well understood that development cannot be achieved without ensuring security. In a time when the norms and principles of international law are being gravely violated, cooperation among our countries in military and defense-technical fields becomes one of the crucial factors. In this regard, we maintain strong cooperation with our ally, Türkiye. Just in the past year, over 25 bilateral and multinational military exercises have been carried out jointly with Türkiye.

Considering the extensive cooperation between our countries in military, defense, and security areas, we propose holding joint military exercises for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan in 2026.

In today’s world, military strength is a crucial element in safeguarding the independence and territorial integrity of any country.

Our historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, along with resolute counter-terrorism measures in 2023, ended the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories. This restored our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over our ancient lands. This historical achievement represents not only the triumph of Azerbaijan’s national will and determined struggle but also a vital contribution to the establishment of justice, peace, and stability in the region.

The initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia two months ago at the White House in Washington is set to transform the South Caucasus into a region of peace. Following the joint call to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures during the Washington summit, the decision made by the OSCE on 1 September also ended these remnants of the former conflict.

Accordingly, these steps have reconfirmed the peace agenda championed by Azerbaijan.

We will never forget the occupation by Armenia. We will forever hold the memory of our Martyrs close to our hearts. We avenged their blood on the battlefield. We expelled the occupiers from our ancestral lands, achieved a brilliant victory, and secured a just peace.

Dear friends!

Transport and communication links hold strategic significance within the Organization of Turkic States. Efforts to harness the potential of the Turkic world in transport, communication, transit, and related fields have resulted in the realization of projects with global impact.

Azerbaijan is an active player in the East-West and North-South transport corridors, serving as a vital bridge between Türkiye and Central Asia across geographic, economic, transport, and other domains.

Since 2022, cargo traffic through the Middle Corridor has increased by approximately 90%. Transit time along the route has significantly decreased. Assets such as the Caspian Sea’s largest trade fleet, the International Trade Port of Alat, which is expected to reach a capacity of 25 million tons per year in the coming years, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, 9 international airports, the region’s largest cargo airline, and other factors have contributed to establishing Azerbaijan as a major international transport hub.

In this context, one of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the opening of the Zangezur Corridor. This corridor is significant as a new transport artery and serves as a second route within both the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor.

Another key area closely tied to peace, regional connectivity, and economic development is energy security. Our country plays an active and strategic role in advancing these objectives on a global scale. Azerbaijan has proven itself as a reliable and indispensable partner in ensuring the energy security of many countries.

We serve as a strategic link between the Caspian region and international markets through a network of diversified oil and gas pipelines. At present, Azerbaijan exports natural gas to 14 countries. In terms of geographic coverage, Azerbaijan ranks first among nations exporting natural gas via pipeline.

Azerbaijan is also attracting significant investments in renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower. By 2030, approximately 40% of our energy production is expected to come from renewables.

Currently, we are developing a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe.

Azerbaijan and the member states of the OTS have carried out numerous significant investment projects. To date, over 20 billion U.S. dollars have been invested in the economies of our fraternal countries. The majority of these investments have been made in the Turkish economy. Additionally, Azerbaijan has established joint investment funds with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Through these funds, many future projects will be realized.

Overall, these initiatives serve to deepen economic integration within the Turkic world, strengthening cooperation among our friendly and brotherly nations in energy and transport, and sustainable development of our region.

As I mentioned, our common history and ethnic roots, our languages unite us like one family. Hereby, I would like to emphasize the historic significance of the First Turkological Congress organized in Baku in 1926.

I propose that the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress next year be solemnly organized within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

I am confident that our Summit will further strengthen the position of the Organization of Turkic States through the decisions we make, contributing even more to the well-being and security of our peoples.

At the end of my speech, I would like to once again express my gratitude to our fraternal countries for their support in the restoration of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. School named after Mirzo Ulugbek, the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in Fuzuli, and the school named after Manas in Aghdam are already operational. These are gifts from our Uzbek, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz brothers. A school built in Jabrayil is a gift of our Hungarian brothers. Fuzuli Mosque, the foundation of which is laid today, is a gift from our Turkmen brothers. Brotherly Turkish companies are constructing numerous tunnels, bridges, and roads. Azerbaijanis will never forget this brotherly support.

Thank you!

The Summit continued with speeches by other heads of state and government.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for their hospitality and the excellent organization of the event, stating: “Mr. Secretary General, esteemed heads of state. First of all, I would like to thank Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev and the brotherly Azerbaijani people for the hospitality shown and for hosting this meeting. Gabala is an ancient city with a two-thousand-year history, and our gathering here is not coincidental. The Nakhchivan Agreement, which marked its 16th anniversary on October 3, is a highly significant document. In this short period, our organization has developed dynamically and strengthened its authority at the regional level.”

President Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has always supported peace, stability, and good neighborly relations, adding: “We welcome the Joint Declaration signed between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. This demonstrates the political will of both countries’ leadership and will contribute to establishing lasting peace, security, and trust in the South Caucasus. I would like to particularly highlight the contribution of His Excellency Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev to the peace process in this regard.”

President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 and invited the participants of the Summit to attend as honored guests.

“Within the framework of this Summit, the Kyrgyz Republic concludes its chairmanship of the organization and passes it to brotherly Azerbaijan. I am confident that under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, the organization will continue its development and further enhance its international prestige. At the same time, all initiatives aimed at the prosperity of the Turkic peoples will continue to advance,” Zhaparov emphasized.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening unity and cooperation among Turkic peoples, expressing gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his hospitality and the high-level organization of the event. He described the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a historic milestone, stating: “I wish to commend the signing of the Joint Declaration on peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and I believe it represents a significant historic step toward resolving a 30-year conflict. In the context of today’s geopolitical situation, unity among Turkic states is crucial. Dear brothers, the renowned Azerbaijani poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade once said, ‘A Turk has no right to enmity with another Turk.’ We must deeply value such wisdom from our elders and do everything in our power to bring Turkic states together. The next chairmanship passes to our Azerbaijani brothers. I thank President Ilham Aliyev for this role and wish him success.”

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also praised the “green energy” corridor established among Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan as a model of successful cooperation within the Turkic world.

In his speech, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of Turkic peoples while actively developing a large-scale Turkic language model through artificial intelligence technologies. He also noted that Türkiye closely follows developments in the South Caucasus and underscored the significance of steps toward peace and stability in the region, stating: “We view the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8 as a positive step in this regard and hope for its continuation. Today, we have once again demonstrated that, as Turkic states, we are moving confidently toward the future with solidarity, mutual respect, and a spirit of brotherhood. We will further strengthen the great Turkic world and pass it on to our children. I hope that the Gabala Declaration, which we will soon sign, and the decisions we adopt will bring benefits to the Turkic world and all friendly and brotherly countries. I once again express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and my dear brother, esteemed President Aliyev, for their impeccable hospitality, and I send my heartfelt regards to the peoples of the friendly and brotherly countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States.”

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev underscored the significance of the steps taken to develop economic, trade, and transport ties among the Turkic states. Addressing the peace negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he stated: “I express my gratitude to His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the excellent organization and hospitality. Thanks to your initiatives, we have visited various parts of Azerbaijan in recent years. Today, we are witnessing the development of the beautiful Karabakh and the ongoing works in Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam. As your close friends, we are truly delighted by this progress. Without exaggeration, it can be said that the Joint Declaration on peace signed with Armenia was made possible due to your political will, and this is a collective achievement of the Turkic states. This Declaration opens broad opportunities for cooperation in the economic, trade, transport and humanitarian fields.”

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation, peace, stability, and trust among member countries against the backdrop of the current global situation. He stated: “First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude to my dear brother, His Excellency Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, for the invitation to participate in this event and for the sincere hospitality extended to me. The Organization of Turkic States unites brotherly peoples with a shared history, culture, heritage, and language. The organization’s primary goal is to strengthen solidarity, friendship, and brotherhood, and to promote joint activities at both regional and international levels.”

In his speech, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed satisfaction with the environment among Turkic states, where human values are upheld, stability prevails, and mutual trust thrives. He highlighted the Azerbaijani President’s initiatives in renewable energy projects and his commitment to peace and cooperation. “Dear Mr. President, your remarkable achievements, the development of the economy, renewable energy resources, and investments in this field are evidence that the Central Asian region is the ‘golden reserve’ of the European Union. I thank President Aliyev for creating opportunities for a Hungarian company to participate in Azerbaijan’s most significant gas field. This holds great importance for us. Furthermore, I would like to assure President Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people that we are not only friends but also strategic partners,” the Prime Minister added.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the invitation to the Summit held in Gabala, the ancient and historic city of Azerbaijan. He stated: “The fact that this Summit coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Karabakh Victory, inscribed in golden letters in our shared history, carries profound significance. The victory achieved through the determination, courage, and just struggle of brotherly Azerbaijan is not only the liberation of its territories from occupation but also a triumph of justice and national resolve. This is a shared victory of the great Turkic world. The Karabakh Victory has once again shown that when the Turkic world stands united, it can overcome any challenge. Acting in solidarity, the Turkic states are not only the guardians of their own security but also the strongest guarantors of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. As the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, we have always stood by Azerbaijan in its just struggle and will continue to do so. We are heirs to the same geography, culture, and shared history rooted in common origins. Today, we are not merely coming together but also shaping our shared future. I once again express my sincere gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, the conqueror of Karabakh, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, for hosting us with heartfelt hospitality at this significant Summit.”

In his speech, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), noted that gathering in the historic city of Gabala, especially following the signing of the Joint Declaration on peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, carries profound symbolic significance. He stated: “Esteemed heads of state and government, the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor, connecting the mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as agreed in Washington, holds historic importance and will strengthen the Turkic world at the geopolitical level. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor, alongside the revival of the ancient Silk Road, will create new economic and transit opportunities for our countries. Once the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project becomes operational, the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor will further increase.”

The Secretary General emphasized that “the Organization of Turkic States is becoming a significant regional organization.” He announced the establishment of the permanent secretariat of the Union of Turkic Universities and a special program fund, noting that part of the two million US dollars donated by Azerbaijan will be allocated to finance this project.

Expressing confidence that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the OTS will successfully deepen cooperation, strengthen economic ties, and advance mutual partnership, Omuraliev added: “The important ideas and proposals put forward by you today will be included in the Gabala Declaration and our Secretariat’s action plan. I once again express my gratitude to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev for the excellent organization of the event and the warm hospitality.”

Concluding the Summit, President Ilham Aliyev said:

Distinguished colleagues,

Dear friends,

I sincerely thank each of you for your valuable contributions to today’s discussions. The statements and insights shared have outlined important directions for the future work of the Organization of Turkic States.

I also express my deep gratitude to the Secretariat of our Organization and the Council of Elders for their dedicated efforts toward our common goals. I am confident that today’s Summit will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among us.

Thank you!

This was followed by the signing ceremony of the Declaration of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Later, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants again:

- Dear friends,

My dear brother, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, proposed the construction of a mosque in Fuzuli during his visit to Garabagh in July. We express our gratitude to brotherly Turkmenistan for this present.

Within the framework of this Summit, we plan to hold the groundbreaking ceremony of this mosque.

Now, I invite the leaders of all our brotherly countries to the groundbreaking ceremony.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the mosque then took place.

