Azerbaijani FM slaps back Nikol Pashinyan's accusations at government meeting

The fact that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan provided false information about discussions in the UN Security Council and the statements voiced by the member countries during his speech at the government meeting on August 17 once again indicates that Armenia does not want to accept another failure that it has faced in the UN Security Council, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports.

In response to remarks made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a speech at a meeting of the Armenian cabinet, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued the statement.

"While most Member States supported the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road proposed by Azerbaijan to curb the ongoing claims of a "humanitarian crisis", the Armenian Prime Minister's refusal to use this road shows the Armenian side's intention to further aggravate the situation in the region.

The majority of UNSC members stressed the significance of upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in words and deeds for the establishment of peace and stability in the region, but the Armenian side prefers to take a destructive stance, repeatedly citing the "blockade" and the "humanitarian situation in the region" as justifications.

The Prime Minister's claims that Azerbaijan allegedly opened fire on Armenian residents, Armenia's opposition to the policy of reintegration under Azerbaijani law of residents of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, and the charge of "ethnic cleansing" against Azerbaijan all show that the Armenian leadership continues to have an incomplete understanding of the situation in the region.

The Armenian side should understand that the way to ensure peace and stability in the region is not to raise the issue in the UN Security Council with unfounded claims, but to establish relations with neighboring countries on the basis of affirmation and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, in direct constructive negotiations with Azerbaijan to establish peace," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments.

News.Az