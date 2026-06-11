South Korean court upholds prison sentences for two Iranian athletes in rape case

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A South Korean appeals court has upheld the sentences of two Iranian athletes accused of raping a South Korean woman, confirming four-year prison terms for each of them.

According to South Korean media, the appeals court hearing was held on Wednesday, 10 June, where judges, after reviewing the case, maintained the four-year sentences for the two defendants. The other two defendants in the case were acquitted and may return to Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran Wire.

The case stems from the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships held in South Korea. Initial reports indicated that two athletes and one Iranian coach had been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a South Korean woman, but South Korean media later reported the arrest of another suspect, bringing the total number of defendants to three athletes and one coach.

Yonhap News TV had previously reported that the case was filed following a complaint by a South Korean woman alleging gang rape by members of the Iranian delegation.

The sentencing and appeal ruling come despite earlier claims by Ehsan Haddadi, president of Iran’s Athletics Federation, that all detained athletes and coaches had been acquitted and would soon return to Iran.

However, the appeals court ruling confirms that two of the defendants must serve their four-year sentences in South Korea.

News.Az