Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commemorates Türkiye's heroes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday commemorated Türkiye's heroes on the occasion of the latter’s Victory Day, News.Az reports.

"On the 101st anniversary of the victory of August 30, one of the glorious pages of Türkiye's history that decided the fate of the war of independence, we honor the memory of the architect of this victory, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and his comrades-in-arms," the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X (Twitter).

Türkiye on Wednesday marked the 101st anniversary of its Victory Day, commemorating the decisive defeat of the occupying Greek army in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials, and opposition leader laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. A minute of silence was followed by the Turkish National Anthem.

News.Az