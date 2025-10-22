Azerbaijani, Georgian premiers hail growing partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze praised the comprehensive development of partnership and good-neighborly relations between their countries, according to Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

During their meeting in Tbilisi, the two sides discussed ways to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, transport, oil and gas, green energy, humanitarian affairs, and other sectors. They also highlighted the successful implementation of joint projects in various fields, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Asadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The Georgian leader thanked Asadov for the message and asked him to convey his own greetings to President Aliyev.

