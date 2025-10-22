PM says Azerbaijani investments helped boost BTK railway capacity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani investments helped boost the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway capacity to 5 million tons, the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at 5th International Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

“The strategic location and large-scale investments in transport infrastructure have strengthened Azerbaijan’s position as a major transport and logistics hub in Eurasia,” Asadov said.

He highlighted ongoing improvements across the transport sector, including the second phase of expansion at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, which will raise its annual throughput from 15 million to 25 million tons.

Asadov also noted that Azerbaijan possesses the largest merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea and the region’s largest cargo airline, further reinforcing its logistics capabilities.

The premier emphasized the importance of the transport and transit sector in expanding bilateral trade, attracting investments, and creating new economic opportunities in the region.

News.Az