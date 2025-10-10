Azerbaijani girl, 12, dies in New York subway surfing tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 12-year-old Azerbaijani TikToker living in the US, Zemfira Mukhtarova, lost her life in a tragic subway surfing incident in New York, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

The incident occurred late Saturday night at the Marcy Avenue station in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg area.

According to police, Zemfira had secretly left home with another teenager she met online — 13-year-old Ebba Morina — seeking an adrenaline rush.

Both girls were discovered unconscious near the train tracks when the subway arrived at the station. Emergency responders confirmed that the two had died at the scene. Witnesses told police the pair had been part of a group of about 15 teenagers attempting to surf on the moving train.

Zemfira’s mother, Svetlana Rudenko, said she was aware her daughter used social media but did not know about her dangerous activities. The family reportedly learned of her death through television coverage, when Zemfira’s 11-year-old sister, Maryam, recognized her belongings — a skateboard and purse — shown in the news report.

Her father, Ruslan Mukhtarov, who hails from Azerbaijan, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for her funeral expenses.

Authorities note that train surfing has become a viral but deadly trend in the U.S., claiming the lives of six teenagers last year alone.

