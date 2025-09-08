Man fatally shot by NYPD after allegedly attacking officer with butcher knife

New York City police officers at a scene in Brooklyn, September 7, 2025, where several officers fatally shot a man suspected of entering a nearby police precinct and attacking an officer with a butcher knife. WABC

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot by New York City police early Sunday after allegedly attacking an officer with a 14-inch butcher knife at the 73rd Precinct station house in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect attempted to enter the locked front door but then forced his way through a rear entrance reserved for NYPD personnel. An officer assigned to station security confronted him; when directed to seek assistance, the suspect allegedly drew the knife and slashed her before fleeing, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Several officers pursued the man down the street. When he lunged at another officer with the knife, multiple officers opened fire. The suspect was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The injured officer was treated for superficial injuries and released.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Phillip Rivera called it a “targeted attack,” while Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry praised officers for neutralizing the threat and preventing harm to civilians. The suspect’s identity and motive remain under investigation.

