Azerbaijani government took timely measures to soften COVID-19 consequences: World Bank

Azerbaijani government took timely measures to soften the COVID-19 pandemic consequences, said World Bank (WB) Program Leader for the Human Development Practice Group in the South Caucasus Ahmet Levent Yener.

Yener made the remarks during the presentation of the World Bank's "Protection of Human Capital Trough Shocks and Crises" report, News.Az reports.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on February 28, 2020.

According to him, the successful steps taken will have a positive impact on the further development of the country.

"During the pandemic, Azerbaijan provided targeted support, as well as made other types of social payments worth more than 4.5 million manat ($2.6 million). These funds covered millions of citizens,” the bank’s representative said. “We also positively assess the increase in the salaries of medical workers, and the acceleration of digitalization at the level of government, education, medicine, business and entrepreneurship sectors.”

The preparation of the WB's "Protection of Human Capital Trough Shocks and Crises" report was funded by the European Union and covers the education, health and social protection sectors of Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine).

It outlines courses relevant to the countries of the region and beyond, on how to protect human capital, build perfect and sustainable human development systems and minimize the long-term consequences of recurring crises.

