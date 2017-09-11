Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova wins gold at World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova won the gold medal of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup for the first time.

At the tournament held in the Hungarian city of Szombathely, she reached the finals in the base jump competitions, showing the 3rd result in the qualification. In the finals, Nekrasova improved her performance and won the gold medal for the first time at the World Cup stages, according to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

She also qualified for the balance beam finals, where she became the 8th.

