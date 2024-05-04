Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of European Cup in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Govhar Ibrahimova with a score of 29.450 points reached the finals of the hoop exercises. She took fifth position in the qualification. Ilaha Bahadirova reached the final of the ball program; she took second place in the qualification with a score of 31.100 points. Shams Aghahuseynova, having received a score of 29.650 points, qualified for the final of the ribbon program; she took fourth position in the qualification. Fidan Gurbanli did not qualify for the final of the exercise with clubs; she took ninth place in the qualification with a score of 27.700 points. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3 through May 5. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

News.Az