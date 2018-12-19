Azerbaijani innovative and high tech startups presented in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition of innovative and high tech startups in Azerbaijan has been held at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, AzerTag reports.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, Intellectual Property Agency, WIPO and International Telecommunication Union, the exhibition marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The exhibition featured 16 projects of Azerbaijani startuppers.

The event was attended by WIPO and ITU officials, representatives of academia, businessmen, and diplomats accredited in Geneva.

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, WIPO Director General Francis Gurry, ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov, Deputy Minister of Education Idris Isayev addressed the opening ceremony.

The exhibition was followed by a conference on the development of intellectual property in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, director of WIPO Department for Transition and Developed Countries Michal Svantner highlighted cooperation between Azerbaijan and WIPO. He hailed the country`s efforts to improve legislation in all fields of intellectual property.

Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade provided insight into the history of technological development in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan`s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Vagif Sadikhov described cooperation between Azerbaijan and international organizations in Geneva as successful.

News.Az

