Azerbaijani investments in Turkey to exceed $20B until 2020

The volume of Azerbaijani investments in Turkey will exceed $20 billion until 2020, Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council of Turkey’s Foreign Economic

Selcuk Akat noted that the trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $1.6 billion in 2016.

The largest part of the investments was made by Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, he added.

News.Az


