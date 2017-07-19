Azerbaijani investments in Turkey to exceed $20B until 2020

Azerbaijani investments in Turkey to exceed $20B until 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of Azerbaijani investments in Turkey will exceed $20 billion until 2020, Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council of Turkey’s Foreign Economic

Selcuk Akat noted that the trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $1.6 billion in 2016.

The largest part of the investments was made by Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, he added.

News.Az

News.Az