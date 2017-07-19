Azerbaijani investments in Turkey to exceed $20B until 2020
- 19 Jul 2017 20:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123754
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-investments-in-turkey-to-exceed-20b-until-2020 Copied
The volume of Azerbaijani investments in Turkey will exceed $20 billion until 2020, Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council of Turkey’s Foreign Economic
Selcuk Akat noted that the trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $1.6 billion in 2016.
The largest part of the investments was made by Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, he added.
News.Az