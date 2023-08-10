Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Zagreb Grand Prix 2023

Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the Grand Prix to be held in Zagreb, Croatia on August 18 – 20, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Ahmad Yusifov, Nazir Talibov (both 60kg), Karamat Huseynov, Kamran Suleymanov (both 66kg), Rashid Mammadaliyev (73kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100kg) as well as female judokas Leyla Aliyeva (48kg), Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52kg) and Sudaba Aghayeva (70kg).

The tournament will bring together athletes from 88 countries.


