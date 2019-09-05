Azerbaijani, Korean statistical offices expand cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 2-6, a group of employees of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan visited Korea as part of the project “The strengthening statistical huma

During the visit cooperation issues, measures taken regarding implementation of this project were discussed between statistical offices of the two countries, information was given about experience of Korea in the fields of statistics and politics, national statistical system, organization of statistical production process and quality management.

Speaking with the representatives of the State Statistical Committee, Commissioner of the Statistics Korea Shin - Wook Kang mentioned that, highly appreciated successful implementation of the Project “The strengthening statistical capacity in the Republic of Azerbaijan” signed in 2018 between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Statistics Korea, as well as putting into service “Azerbaijan Statistical Information Service – ASIS” statistical data dissemination system and the above-mentioned laid a good foundation for further expansion of cooperation between the two organizations. He said that, the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan in June of the current year, taking into account previous experience and achievements gained as a result of the implementation of the previous project, aims to strengthen the statistical human capacity in Azerbaijan. Noting that the measures envisaged in the technical conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding for the successful completion of this project were implemented on schedule in a timely manner, Shin-Wook Kang noted the work done to organize trainings on socio-economic statistics and information technology, as well as to prepare statistical training modules. At the same time, he expressed his interest in cooperation with the State Statistical Committee and Statistics Korea and stressed that this cooperation, along with statistics, will contribute to the development of friendly relations between the people of Korea and Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the State Statistical Committee Yusif Yusifov informed about the reforms carried out in the field of official statistics in Azerbaijan in recent years. He noted that the State Statistical Committee is actively cooperating with international organizations and statistical bodies of the developed countries in order to learn innovative approaches and the latest standards applied in the leading countries of the world and integrate them into the statistical system of the country. In this regard, cooperation with the Statistics Korea, which has more experience in the production of statistical data, in particular in the process of data dissemination, has created new opportunities for the State Statistical Committee. Yusifov noted that establishment and commissioning of ASIS in Azerbaijan with the support of the Statistics Korea is of great importance in order to establish databases accompanied with metadata on a single platform in the official statistics system and present them to users in accordance with modern broadcasting standards. He also noted that the measures envisaged for this year's project, including establishment of a training room in the State Statistical Committee, preparation of the statistical training modules, training of more than 30 employees of the Committee in Korea, will have a positive impact on the strengthening of statistical human capacity in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az