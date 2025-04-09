Azerbaijani lawmakers to attend Antalya Diplomatic Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis will participate in the 4th edition of Antalya Diplomatic Forum to be held in Türkiye.

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee, Head of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Türkiye, MPs Nigar Arpadarai, Aziz Alakbarov, and Ramil Hasan will visit Türkiye on April 10 to attend the forum, News.Az reports, citing the parliament.

The forum, themed "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World", will bring together high-ranking civil servants, MPs, diplomats, experts from think tanks, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and the media from different countries.

To help create a more effective and cohesive international system, the Forum will look for new solutions to address the failures of global governance by examining the dysfunction and lack of trust in international organisations, News.az reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Mlli majlis

The role of non-governmental stakeholders complementing traditional diplomatic efforts will also be elaborated to discover how diplomacy can become more inclusive, adaptable and resilient.

The Forum will provide a forward-thinking platform for participants from all around the world to work on joint strategies to make diplomacy the driving force for peace and cooperation.

News.Az