Azerbaijani minister discloses amount of funds allocated to increase salaries, pensions

Since early 2019, 2.3 billion manats have been allocated in Azerbaijan to increase salaries and pensions of citizens, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.

Babayev made the remarks in Baku at the meeting related to the socio-economic sphere issues.

The minister stressed that two social packages were adopted in this regard.

"The amount of funds allocated within the first social package amounted to 1.6 billion manats and covered three million citizens,” Babayev said. “Salaries and pensions of citizens increased through these funds.”

“The second social package is expected to be introduced soon,” minister said. “The corresponding work is being completed. The minimum salary will reach 250 manats from September 1. At the same time, the salaries of 400,000 various workers in the public sector will increase from 20 percent to 50 percent.”

Babayev stressed that the pensions of 750,000 citizens are expected to increase from October 1, 2019.

"Thus, the total cost of two social packages will reach 2.3 billion manats in 2019, while next year this amount will reach three billion manats and cover 4.2 million citizens,” he added. “As a result, the minimum salary is expected to increase twofold and pensions are expected to increase at least by 72 percent."

