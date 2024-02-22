Azerbaijani Minister of Economy videoconferences with COP26 chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has held a videoconference with a member of the House of Commons of the UK from the ruling Conservative Party, Chairman of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) Sir Alok Kumar Sharma, the Azerbaijani ministry said.

Jabbarov noted the effective expansion of collaboration with the UK in commerce and economics, energy, non-oil sectors, and other areas.



The Azerbaijani minister discussed the country's energy transition, targets for reducing gas emissions, ongoing renewable energy initiatives, efforts to export green energy to Europe, and preparations for the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The summit underlined the potential for Azerbaijan and the UK to collaborate on renewable energy and climate change mitigation. The significance of researching the British experience with hosting COP events was also underlined.

Sir Alok Kumar Sharma stated that bilateral relations with Azerbaijan are solid, emphasizing the efficient relationship between the two countries. He discussed his firsthand experience chairing the COP and expressed his views on money as a critical expectation for COP29.

The discussion focused on active collaboration in the field of energy transformation, as well as opportunities for cooperative activities at COP29.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023 enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.





News.Az