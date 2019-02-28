Azerbaijani ministers meet managers of Huawei, China Telecom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade and Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who are on a visit to Beijing to attend the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, met with the management of Huawei, Trend reports Feb. 28 with reference to the ministry.

During the meeting, Huawei’s new production technologies covering various areas were presented, and an exchange of views took place on the further expansion of the company’s activities in Azerbaijan.

In addition, the sides discussed possible participation of the company in the laying of a fiber-optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan in the direction of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

In the future, this cable line will ensure access of Afghanistan to internet through Turkmenistan.

During the visit, Minister Ramin Guluzade also met with Head of China Telecom Yang Jie. The existing relations and prospects for further cooperation in the international telecommunications sphere with this company were discussed.

The importance of taking possible steps to implement the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM) project as soon as possible was noted.

During the meeting, issues of technical solutions for laying a fiber-optic cable line as part of the project along the bottom of the Caspian Sea in the direction of Kazakhstan, developing a feasibility study of the project, including the study of the need for further use of this highway by the Chinese side, were discussed.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation with the company in connection with the construction of a fiber-optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

In order to conduct more detailed technical and economic consultations in this area, the management of Huawei and China Telecom was invited to Azerbaijan.

