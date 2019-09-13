Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance unveils forecast for manat’s exchange rate for 2020

Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance unveils forecast for manat’s exchange rate for 2020

Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan unveils forecast for national currency - manat’s exchange rate for 2020 compared with dollars, APA-Economics reports citing Mi

Positive dynamics in the payment and trade balances, conducting closely coordinated monetary and fiscal policies will support the exchange rate of the national currency to remain stable as in the current year. Based on this, it is forecasted that manat/US dollar exchange rate will remain in the level of 1,7 in 2020.

