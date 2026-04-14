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Disney to cut 1,000 jobs

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Disney to cut 1,000 jobs
Photo credit: 1000logos.net

Walt Disney's new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, announced layoffs in an email to employees on Tuesday as part of efforts to streamline the company's operations.

The ‌cuts will fall on the marketing group, which was reorganized in January, and other parts of the company, ​including its studio and television business, at ​ESPN, products and technology and certain corporate ⁠functions, according to a person familiar with the ​development, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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About 1,000 positions will be eliminated, according to ​the source.

"Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more ​agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs," ​D'Amaro wrote in an email seen by Reuters. "As a result, ‌we ⁠will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company."

Like other Hollywood studios, Disney is adjusting to new economic realities, including a declining television ​business, shrinking ​box office ⁠and heightened competition.

The last significant round of layoffs came in 2023, when Disney said ​it would cut 7,000 jobs as ​part ⁠of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs.
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Disney said it had employed approximately 231,000 people as of ⁠September, ​the end of its fiscal ​year.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the job cuts.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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