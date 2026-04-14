Disney to cut 1,000 jobs

The ‌cuts will fall on the marketing group, which was reorganized in January, and other parts of the company, ​including its studio and television business, at ​ESPN, products and technology and certain corporate ⁠functions, according to a person familiar with the ​development, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

About 1,000 positions will be eliminated, according to ​the source.

"Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more ​agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs," ​D'Amaro wrote in an email seen by Reuters. "As a result, ‌we ⁠will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company."

Like other Hollywood studios, Disney is adjusting to new economic realities, including a declining television ​business, shrinking ​box office ⁠and heightened competition.

The last significant round of layoffs came in 2023, when Disney said ​it would cut 7,000 jobs as ​part ⁠of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs.

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Disney said it had employed approximately 231,000 people as of ⁠September, ​the end of its fiscal ​year.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the job cuts.