Azerbaijani MoD developed action plan to protect cultural property in the event of armed conflicts

The Ministry of Defense has developed an action plan for the 2022 training year to implement the provisions of the Convention regarding the protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.

As part of the measures to be taken in this direction, a detailed exchange of views on the protection of tangible and intangible cultural property such as architecture, art, historical monuments during armed conflicts, as well as other issues will take place.

Enlightening of servicemen on the protection of cultural property in the event of war will be carried out.

Moreover, Azerbaijani servicemen will be informed about the work carried out to inform international organizations about the state of destroyed cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

Key points of interest will be discussed in the meetings, seminars.

