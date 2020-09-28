Azerbaijani MoD: Many mercenaries from Syria, Middle East among Armenia’s losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The intelligence data indicate that there are many mercenaries from Syria and the Middle East among Armenia’s losses, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Since they [mercenaries] are not officially registered in Armenia, the enemy easily conceals these losses,” he said.

He noted that as in previous battles, Armenia’s military-political leadership, proceeding from the ban on the dissemination of military information, keeps covering up combat losses from the public.

It should be noted that due to a large number of losses, after a while the Armenian sid will be forced to admit them, indicating them as losses that occurred in various conditions.

News.Az