Azerbaijani MoD refutes information of Armenian side

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged shelling of the positions of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces from small arms of various calibers by the Azerbaijani army on November 26 at 21:30 (GMT+4) is completely false and does not correspond to reality, News.az reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We categorically refute this information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia," the Ministry said.

News.Az