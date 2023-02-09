Azerbaijani MoD's Medical Department sends aid to quake-struck Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, relief measures are underway to support earthquake-affected people in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.az.

The necessary medical supplies from the ministry's Medical Department reserve have been sent in support of earthquake victims.

A total of 15-ton cargo consisting of blood substitutes, antibiotics, bandages, surgical sutures, disinfectants, as well as other medical supplies were sent to Türkiye with the involvement of the management staff of the Medical Department.

Upon President Ilham Aliyev's order, medical personnel of the Azerbaijani Army are providing aid to the quake victims in the Kahramanmaras field hospital.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

