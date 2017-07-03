Azerbaijani movie screened at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

A movie by Azerbaijani filmmakers “Pomegranate Garden” was demonstrated at the international Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, AzerTag reports.

The storyline of the movie is about an old man, who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst of the huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son has changed a gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories have come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

The director of the film is Ilgar Najafov. Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najafov and Roelof Jan Minneboo (The Netherlands).

Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director is Rafig Nasirov, executive producer Akif Aliyev, producer Mushfig Hatamov,

The cast of film includes Qurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farkhadov and Hasan Agayev.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious such festival in Central and Eastern Europe. It is one of the oldest A-list film festivals a category it shares with the festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, San Sebastian, Moscow, Montreal, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Among filmmakers, buyers, distributors, sales agents, and journalists, KVIFF is considered the most important event in all of Central and Eastern Europe.

Every year, the festival presents some 200 films from around the world, and regularly hosts famous and important filmmakers. The Karlovy Vary festival is intended for both film professionals and the general public, and offers visitors a carefully designed programme, excellent facilities and a broad range of other services.

News.Az

