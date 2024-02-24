Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson airs Armenian-done Khojaly genocide to global bodies

The Azerbaijani Ombudsperson's Office has prepared a video called "Voice of Khojaly" dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.az reports.

Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva addressed the world community and international structures in the video.

Aliyeva emphasized the importance of supporting Azerbaijan in prosecuting those involved in the Khojaly genocide.

