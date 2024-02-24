News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Sabina Aliyeva
Tag:
Sabina Aliyeva
Azerbaijan launches largest amnesty in history
22 Dec 2025-11:18
Azerbaijan discusses missing persons, human rights with Hungarian judge
08 Oct 2025-19:37
Azerbaijani ombudsperson urges int’l organisations to condemn France’s biased actions
13 Jun 2024-15:26
Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson urges international legal assessment of Aghdaban massacre
08 Apr 2024-03:57
Armenia avoids providing info about mass burial sites to Azerbaijan: Human Rights Commissioner
06 Apr 2024-11:11
Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson urges international community to exert pressure on Yerevan to provide accurate minefield maps to Baku
03 Apr 2024-08:01
Ombudsperson commemorates 31 March - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
29 Mar 2024-07:14
Azerbaijani ombudsperson meets with residents of Armenian origin in Khankendi
28 Mar 2024-10:45
Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson urges int’l community to exert pressure on Yerevan to hand over accurate minefield maps to Baku
04 Mar 2024-06:52
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson airs Armenian-done Khojaly genocide to global bodies
24 Feb 2024-15:33
Latest News
At least 1 dead after landslide hits landfill in central Philippines -
VIDEO
Hungary calls Ukraine’s 20-point peace plan 'unrealistic'
Sweden rejects idea that powerful nations can do “as they please”
ChatGPT health tools stir debate over safety and privacy
Indonesia forms task force for faster recovery in Sumatra
Wildfire erupts on Mt. Ogi in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture
China set to approve limited imports of Nvidia H200 chips
Morgan Stanley expands managing director ranks as deals rebound
Fenerbahce announces transfer of Matteo Guendouzi
BAE Systems tops FTSE 100 as defense stocks extend rally
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31