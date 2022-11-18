Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum for 2023 in first reading

A bill on subsistence minimum for 2023 in Azerbaijan was discussed in the first meeting during a parliamentary session on Friday, News.Az reports.

According to the bill, the subsistence minimum for 2023 was set at 246 manats ($145) for the country, 261 manats ($154) for the working population, 199 manats ($117) for pensioners, and 220 manats ($129) for children.

After discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.


