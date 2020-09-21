Azerbaijani parliament speaker in Russia for official visit

Azerbaijani parliament speaker in Russia for official visit

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova on Monday arrived in Russia on an official visit.

This is Gafarova’s first visit to Russia in her capacity as the speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, the parliament told News.Az.

The delegation includes MPs Samad Seyidov, Nizami Safarov, Eldar Guliyev, Mikhail Zabelin, Amina Aghazade, Tural Ganjaliyev, as well as head of the Parliament’s Office Safa Mirzayev.

At the Moscow Domodedovo Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Ilyas Umakhanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials.

Parliament Speaker Gafarova will hold meetings with Russian officials during the visit.

News.Az