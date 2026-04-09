Disney plans up to 1,000 job cuts amid restructuring

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Walt Disney Company is preparing to eliminate as many as 1,000 positions in the coming weeks, with a significant portion of the reductions expected to occur within the company’s marketing division, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the plans for the upcoming layoffs were initiated before Josh D'Amaro took on his new role as the company’s chief executive officer in March.

The anticipated job cuts are expected to impact less than 1% of Disney’s overall workforce.

As of the end of fiscal year 2025, the company employed approximately 231,000 people.

The report also noted that Disney’s newly appointed chief marketing officer, Asad Ayaz, intends to consolidate the company’s marketing operations and lower costs through an initiative known as Project Imagine. Ayaz began overseeing a newly established, company-wide marketing organization in January.

News.Az