Iran blocks Hormuz shipping over alleged ceasefire breach

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On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserted that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz significantly slowed down and eventually halted after what it described as an Israeli ceasefire violation in Lebanon.

According to MarineTraffic vessel-tracking data, no ships are currently shown transiting the Strait of Hormuz. That follows an earlier report that traffic had begun to resume after a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran took effect Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tehran’s accusation against Israel came as the White House maintained that Lebanon is not part of the fragile ceasefire deal between the US and Iran. Israel today launched its largest strikes on Lebanon, inflicting heavy casualties, Lebanese authorities said.

The IRGC said one of the plan’s key provisions is Iran’s continued “smart management” of the Strait of Hormuz. It claimed that US President Donald Trump accepted that the strait would remain “under Iran’s control.”

According to the statement, two oil tankers it said were confirmed to be Iranian-owned transited the strait early in the day, and a tanker from China’s fleet also passed safely.

The IRGC said additional tanker traffic did not follow and that “all ship traffic” through the strait was halted minutes after Israel launched what it described as a large-scale attack on Lebanon. The Iranians said that attack violated the ceasefire agreement.

The IRGC also said one vessel that was scheduled to transit at 10 p.m. changed course near the strait and turned back.

News.Az