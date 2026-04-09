Anthropic tender offer falls short as staff keep shares

However, some investors were unable to acquire as many shares as they had anticipated due to the limited amount employees were willing to sell, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The tender offer was conducted at the same valuation as the company’s most recent fundraising round in February, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the information. In that latest deal, Anthropic was valued at $350 billion, excluding the $30 billion it raised.

The total size of the share sale, which closed last week, was not disclosed, though it fell short of the amount investors had prepared to commit—estimated at up to $6 billion, according to some of the sources. Current and former employees opted to retain a larger portion of their holdings ahead of Anthropic’s anticipated initial public offering, which could take place as soon as this year.

While some investors secured their full allocations in the offering, others were only able to deploy part of the capital they had earmarked for the transaction.

The smaller-than-expected size of the deal indicates growing confidence among employees in the company’s future, one source said, as its annualized revenue continues to rise. Last month, Anthropic exceeded $19 billion in annualized run-rate revenue, and by April, it announced that this figure had surpassed $30 billion.