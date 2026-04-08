France welcomes home two freed Iran detainees

Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris arrived in Paris on Wednesday after being freed following years of confinement that began in 2022. The pair had previously been held in Tehran’s Evin prison before spending recent months inside the French embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Their release marks the end of a long diplomatic and humanitarian case that drew attention in France and across Europe, amid broader tensions involving foreign detainees in Iran.

According to French authorities, the two nationals were accused of espionage—charges Paris consistently rejected as unfounded. Rights groups and Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of detaining foreign nationals on security-related allegations, a claim Tehran denies.

The former detainees were received at the Élysée Palace, where Macron personally greeted them and expressed relief at their return. He also thanked mediation efforts led by Omani officials, which played a role in facilitating their release.

The pair described harsh conditions during their detention, including limited freedom of movement and constant surveillance. Jacques Paris said they were regularly blindfolded when taken out of their cells and kept under severe restrictions, adding that the experience was intended to break their spirit.

Despite the ordeal, both expressed determination to move forward after returning home, describing their release as a “new beginning.”

The case comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Western countries, including disputes over security, diplomacy, and the treatment of dual and foreign nationals detained abroad.