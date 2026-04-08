Turkiye helped broker US-Iran ceasefire, reports say

Turkiye’s intelligence agency is reported to have played a behind-the-scenes role in diplomatic efforts that helped secure a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The truce, which was brokered with mediation efforts led primarily by Pakistan, follows a period of heightened tensions and regional disruption affecting security and energy markets.

State broadcaster TRT reported that Turkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) acted as one of the key intermediaries capable of maintaining communication with both Western governments and Iranian security institutions, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the report, MIT’s role focused on sustaining communication channels, relaying de-escalation messages, and helping prevent misunderstandings during sensitive negotiations. The agency also reportedly coordinated with multiple intelligence services involved in the talks.

While official confirmation from MIT has not been provided, Turkish diplomatic sources have previously indicated that Ankara sought to facilitate dialogue and had earlier expressed interest in hosting direct US-Iran discussions before the escalation of the conflict.

Turkish officials have emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation in the region, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcoming the ceasefire and calling for strict adherence to its terms.

Ankara’s reported involvement highlights Turkiye’s ongoing role as a regional diplomatic actor, balancing relations with both Western allies and neighboring Iran, while attempting to support stability in the wider Middle East.

The ceasefire agreement itself comes amid broader international concern over the conflict’s impact on regional security and global energy supply chains.