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Vance warns Iran of decisive response if ceasefire fails

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Vance warns Iran of decisive response if ceasefire fails
JD Vance, US Vice President Donald Trump/Agencies

US Vice President J.D. Vance warned Iran of serious consequences if it fails to comply with the ceasefire, stressing that any violation would be met with a decisive response from the United States and its allies.

J.D. Vance stated in official remarks that the ceasefire agreement represents a real opportunity to de-escalate tensions in the region, but its continuation depends on the commitment of all parties, especially Tehran, to its terms, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

He added that the US administration is closely monitoring developments on the ground, emphasizing that Washington will not tolerate any actions that threaten regional stability or endanger international interests.

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He noted that his country is prepared to take additional measures—diplomatic, economic, or even military if necessary—to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent renewed tensions.

In this context, J.D. Vance called on the international community to unify efforts to pressure obstructing parties and work toward stabilizing the ceasefire and turning it into a political path leading to a lasting resolution.

He stressed that the current phase requires restraint and prioritizing dialogue, warning that any new escalation could lead to wide-ranging consequences for regional and global security.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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