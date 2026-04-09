Vance warns Iran of decisive response if ceasefire fails

He added that the US administration is closely monitoring developments on the ground, emphasizing that Washington will not tolerate any actions that threaten regional stability or endanger international interests.

He noted that his country is prepared to take additional measures—diplomatic, economic, or even military if necessary—to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent renewed tensions.

In this context, J.D. Vance called on the international community to unify efforts to pressure obstructing parties and work toward stabilizing the ceasefire and turning it into a political path leading to a lasting resolution.

He stressed that the current phase requires restraint and prioritizing dialogue, warning that any new escalation could lead to wide-ranging consequences for regional and global security.