Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Turkish VP

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Sunday, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Azerbaijan is deeply saddened by the news about the murder of innocent Turkish citizens as a result of the terrorist attack,” PM Asadov said in his letter.

Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan is highly outraged by this ruthless terrorist act and considers it necessary to wage a resolute fight against all forms of terrorism.

