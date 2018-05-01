Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 11.6M for road construction in Agdash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Golgeti-Dahnakhalil-Goshagovag-Arabojagi motor road in Agdash district, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 11.6 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency for construction of Golgeti-Dahnakhalil-Goshagovag-Arabojagi motor road, which connects 10 settlements populated by 12,000 people.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

News.Az

