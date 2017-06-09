Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2.5M for road construction in Absheron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Mehdiabaad-Digah-Mammadli motor road in Absheron district.

Upon the order, AZN 2.5 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Mehdiabaad-Digah-Mammadli motor road, which connects 3 settlements populated by 21,000 people.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az

