Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2M for road construction in Aghdam
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Afatli-Hajiturali-Hasankhanli motor road in Aghdam district.
Upon the order, AZN 2 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Aghdam Executive Power, for construction of Afatli-Hajiturali-Hasankhanli motor road, which connects 7 settlements populated by 5,000 people.
Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.
News.Az