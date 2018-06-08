Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.3M for road construction in Gazakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Gazakh - Uzuntala (9 km) - Jafarli highway in Gazakh district.

According to the order AZN 3.3 million was allocated from state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Gazakh - Uzuntala (9 km) - Jafarli highway in Gazakh district, AzVision reports.

Ministry of Finance is to provide funding. 

News.Az


