Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.3M for road construction in Gazakh
- 08 Jun 2018 14:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Other
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Gazakh - Uzuntala (9 km) - Jafarli highway in Gazakh district.
According to the order AZN 3.3 million was allocated from state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Gazakh - Uzuntala (9 km) - Jafarli highway in Gazakh district, AzVision reports.
Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.
News.Az