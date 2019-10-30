Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of new school in Agdash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in the village of Orta Leki in Agdash district.

The presidential Order set an initial allocation of one million manats to the Ministry of Education for the construction of the 480-seat school in the city. News.Az

