Azerbaijani president congratulates Bulgarian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.

“It is on the occasion of the National Day of your country that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and the friendly people of Bulgaria,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

The present level of the bilateral Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations is gratifying, the head of state noted. “I believe that through the joint efforts our strategic partnership ties will be solidified further for the sake of prosperity of our peoples.”

“I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your people,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az

