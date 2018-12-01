Azerbaijani president congratulates Romanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Romania’s Great

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Romania’s Great Union,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

“The current level of Azerbaijan-Romania relations is satisfactory. I believe that our partnership of strategic nature, bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop and expand to the benefit of our nations.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors and the friendly people of Romania lasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president said.

News.Az

